Fire marshal investigating Poplar Bluff house fire

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate a Poplar Bluff house fire.

Crews responded to the fire around noon on Thursday, February 18.

According to firefighters, an abandoned home on South B Street caught fire. They say the home was a complete loss and no one was injured.

Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker said he called in the fire marshal because there were no utilities going into the house, so they believe the fire was not accidental.

He said they found the remnants of five tires inside the house.

