Afternoon newsletter Feb. 18

Donald Trump is firing back after Pope Francis said he was "not Christian" is he intended to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. (L' Osservatore Romano/Pool photo via AP)

Police believe Lostia M. Shreves stole a pickup truck after she escaped from the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex near Eddyville on Wednesday night. (Source: KSP)

Good afternoon. Today is Thursday, Feb.18.

Here's a look at what's trending in your world today:

Crews demolished the Boone Bridge near St. Louis today.

The search is on for an inmate that escaped from the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex near Eddyville last night. Lostia Shreves is also thought to have stolen a truck near the facility.

The leader of the Catholic Church is trending today after his remarks on presidential candidate Donald Trump. Pope Francis says Trump is "not Christian" if he intends to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. Now, Trump is firing back.

Recently, Cape Girardeau police partnered with the NextDoor app. Now, they've used that to make a map of the worst crime areas in the city.

Finally, a break from the cold! Temperatures are staying in the 60s through the weekend, but you might need an umbrella.

