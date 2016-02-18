Carbondale Community Arts announces inaugural Four Rivers Print Biennial

A highly anticipated art exhibit will take place during February at Carbondale Community Arts at 304.

It's the inaugural Four Rivers Print Biennial which is a juried exhibit of prints by artists from across the United States.

In collaboration with the SIUC Registered Student Organization "Southern Illinois Printworks", the group will curate and install fine art prints that will be selected by David Jones.

David Jones is the President of Southern Graphics Council International and is also the founder of Master Printer and Executive Director of the former Anchor Graphics that is now merged into The Center for Book, Paper & Print at Columbia College in Chicago.

The heart of the largest watershed in the contiguous US is located in Southern Illinois.

Bordered by the Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri and Wabash rivers and is surrounded by regions that are rich with the traditions of fine art printmaking.

The Four Rivers Print Biennial, much like the convergence of the waterways, is the confluence of contemporary prints by artists from across the country.

Travis Janssen, Assistant Professor of Printmaking in the School of Art & Design at Southern Illinois University Carbondale founded the exhibition.

Awards will be announced at a closing reception Saturday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and artists in attendance will offer gallery talks.

The exhibition's juror, David Jones, will offer a lecture on the SIU campus at 3 p.m. on that Saturday.

Southern Illinois Printworks plan on continuing this juried art exhibit every other year.

Carbondale Community Arts gallery at 304 is open Wed. through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment, and during CCA public events.

For more information about CCA programs and events at artspace 304 call 618-457-5100 or go to this email.

