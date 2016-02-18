College spokesman: Layoffs possible at John A. Logan

A community college in southern Illinois will consider layoffs in the coming weeks.

Director of College Relations Steve O’Keefe for John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill. confirmed staff reductions will be a topic of conversation.

“Will there be possible staff reductions, yes,” O’Keefe said. “We’re going to have to go down that road.”

Forty to 60 people could be effected, union representative Bret Seferian said. He is a UniServ Director with the Illinois Education Association, Region 2, Higher Ed Service Area A.

The IEA represents about 300 faculty and staff at JALC.

O’Keefe said a staff reduction list has not been circulated. He could not say how many employees could be affected or what their positions are.

Action could be taken on March 1 at the earliest, at a JALC Board of Trustees meeting.

John A. Logan College parallels several other state funded colleges and universities in financial struggle amidst unprecedented gridlock. State legislators have failed to produce a formal state budget funding for higher education since July, 2015.

In early February, we told you how Illinois colleges are facing enrollment challenges during the impasse. JALC has fronted nearly half a million dollars to cover need based grants for Illinois college students that the state promised but has not paid, O'Keefe said.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner gave his annual budget address to the General Assembly on February 17 outlining proposals for the next fiscal year.

