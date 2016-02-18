WATCH: Crews demolish Boone Bridge near St. Louis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WATCH: Crews demolish Boone Bridge near St. Louis

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: MoDOT) (Source: MoDOT)
Historic photo of crews working to build the bridge. (Source: MoDOT) Historic photo of crews working to build the bridge. (Source: MoDOT)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Department of Transportation crews demolished a portion of the 1930s Boone Bridge on Thursday.

For the demolition, crews will close all lanes on eastbound and westbound I-64 between Boone’s Crossing in St. Louis County and Route K in St. Charles County. Additional closures include:

  • 9 a.m. – the ramps from Chesterfield Airport Road and North Outer Road to westbound I-64 will close.
  • 9:45 a.m. – the ramps from Route 94 and Research Park to eastbound I-64 and the ramp from Boone’s Crossing to westbound I-64 will close.

The interstate will be closed for approximately an hour. All lanes will reopen after debris from the demolition has been removed from I-64.

This will be the first of two blasts to take down the old bridge. The second demolition will be held at a later date.

Construction on the $111 million Boone Bridge project began in January 2013.  The new eastbound bridge opened to traffic in June. The 1980s bridge was then rehabbed and opened to westbound traffic in November.

