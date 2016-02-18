Poplar Bluff kicks off first 'Coffee with a Cop'

The Poplar Bluff Police Department's first "Coffee with a Cop" event will be held Friday, February 19.

You can ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood from 8:30-10:30 at McDonalds on Highway 67.

The mission of "Coffee with a Cop" is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

For more information, contact Sgt. Darron Moore at the Poplar Bluff P.D. at 785-5776, ext. 1345.

