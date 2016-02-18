Farmington, MO woman makes gowns for families who have lost an infant

Dresses like these are distributed at hospitals throughout the United States from about 700 seamstresses. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

It’s a sensitive topic for most, and one that is rarely talked about.

In 2014 The Center for Disease Control reported six in every one thousand babies die in their first year of life.

Here in the Heartland – Alice Wright of Farmington is donating her time to these babies, and their families.

“They’re going to get a new life, and they’ll be dressed for the part," Wright said.

Wright has been sewing for about 40 years.

"There’s a lot of people that have sewed a lot longer than me."

"Their baby matters no matter what," Wright said.

Two years ago Wright found her calling when she met the founder of Angel Gowns at her yard sale.

“There’s so much bad out there, you need a little bit of the good in with the bad. And you can never, ever get hurt by helping people. You can’t," Wright said.

Wright’s motivation is personal as well.

“I had a great niece that didn’t make it. She was just wrapped in a little ol’ receiving blanket, and it’s okay, but you kinda want that moment to be special because that’s the only one you’ll ever have.”

It wasn’t easy at first.

“A lot of times I failed, but a lot of times I didn’t," Wright said.

Wright believes the work is worth it.

"It’s the worst loss I could ever think of. But, it excites me that I’m giving ‘em a little bit. Just a little bit of comfort in that time of need," Wright said.

And while many people would see this as the end – she says it’s more than that.

“It’s the end of something, but it’s the beginning of something. These babies matter. No matter what, they matter," Wright said.

The Angel Gown project started a few years ago.

