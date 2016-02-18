Head-on crash in McCracken County injures one

A Paducah driver was hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday around 3 p.m. in McCracken County.

It happened on Berger Road near Paducah.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Francis Campbell of Paducah was driving eastbound when her car crossed the center line hitting an SUV heading westbound.

Campbell was taken to Lourdes Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Hannah Shaw also of Paducah, was not hurt.

The head-on crash shut down Berger Road for about an hour while crews cleaned-up the mess.

