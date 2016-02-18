This week in music: 1959

Let's turn back the hands of time to the early days of Rock and Roll.

These were the songs atop Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 this week in 1959.

At number five was Bill Parsons with The American Boy, or was it? Actually it wasn't Bill Parsons at all. It was Bobby Bare who would go on to be a huge country music star.

Bare had given Parsons a demo of the song to record on his own, but the record company got Parson's recording mixed up with the demo. The demo was released as a single credited to Bill Parsons. By the way Parsons never had another hit record.

In the number four spot was a song that was written for a Broadway musical back in 1933. Twenty-six years later Smoke Gets In Your Eyes became one of The Platters biggest hits.

At number three was Ritchie Valens with the song Donna. Valens had been killed in a plane crash along with Buddy Holly and The Big Bopper just two weeks earlier.

Holding down the number two spot was The Crests with 16 Candles.

Lloyd Price was in the top spot with one of the biggest hits of his career. Stagger Lee told the story of the Christmas murder of Billy Lyons by "Stag" Lee Shelton in St. Louis, Missouri in 1895.

Those were the songs being played on the radio and on the juke box this week in 1959.

