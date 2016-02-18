February 18 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

February 18 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(KFVS) -

Let's check the morning birthday list.

He's a singer-songwriter who had a string of hits in the 1960's including Lightnin' Strikes. His falsetto voice was often compared to Frankie Valli of The Four Seasons. Lou Christie is 73 today.

He's a singer who rose to fame with the Miracles and helped develop the Motown sound. You heard him on the hits Shop Around, You've Really Got a Hold on Me and Tears of a Clown. He later left the Miracles and became a Motown executive. Smokey Robinson is 76 today.

He's best known for his role as Harry from the movie Dumb and Dumber.  Currently, he stars at news anchor Will McAvoy in the HBO series The Newsroom. Jeff Daniels is 61 today.

She's known for her role as Tori Vega in the Nickelodeon series Victorious.  Last year she moved to MTV and stars in the series Eye Candy. Victoria Justice is 23 today.

