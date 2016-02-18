FIRST ALERT: Warming trend picks up today, but expect breezy conditions

It is Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Good news: a warming trend picks up speed today. When you walk out the door this morning, though, you will still need a jacket. Morning temperatures are hovering in the 30s. By the afternoon, it will be much warmer and very breezy. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s across the Heartland.

Making Headlines:

Active search: The search is on for an escaped inmate who was discovered missing from the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex near Eddyville, Ky. Kentucky State Police looking for 40-year-old Lostia M. Shreves, of Cecilia, Ky., who could not be located in a head count search Wednesday evening.

Push for law: Michael Brown's family is urging Missouri lawmakers to pass a law requiring police to wear body cameras. Brown's mother told a Senate panel Wednesday that body cameras are only one piece of police reform, but would help restore trust.

Recall alert: Toyota is recalling nearly 3 million SUVs worldwide because of possible problems with seat belts. The company said a flaw could cause some rear seat belts to fail.

Under investigation: A Los Angeles hospital paid a ransom of about $17,000 to hackers who infiltrated its computer network because paying was in the best interest of the hospital and the most efficient way to solve the problem.

