CAUGHT! KSP captures escaped inmate in Hardin Co.

Example of stolen F150 Shreves could be driving (Source: KSP)

The search is over for an escaped inmate that was discovered missing from the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex near Eddyville, Ky. last week.

According to Kentucky State Police, 40-year-old Lostia M. Shreves, of Cecilia, Ky.,was found by police on Sunday in an abandoned home in Hardin Co., near the Flint Hill area.

Shreves was reported missing Wednesday, Feb. 17 at about 9 p.m. when correctional staff contacted police could not locate her in a head count search.

Around 9:12 p.m. police got a call about a stolen vehicle near the correctional complex.

Shreves is serving time for a probation violation for a felony offense out of Hardin County, Ky. The charges that led to the probation violation include: possession of a controlled substance in the 1st degree, unlawful distribution of meth precursors -1st offense, and burglary in the 3rd degree.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

