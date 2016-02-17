Marion Church forms to fill gap left by IL Budget

Social service agencies in southern Illinois continue to struggle during the state's now eight-month-long budget stalemate, but one local group is stepping up to help fill the void.

The project is called "the Recovery Church", and is a non-denominational gathering with the specific goal of helping those who struggle with any form of addiction.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the pastor and some volunteers were at "The Word" church in Marion working on a small addition to the building.

"The Word" plans to accommodate the group, free of charge.

Since the beginning of the budget stalemate, 377 social service agencies across Illinois have faced layoffs, and some, closures.

"There's a lot of the state programs being shut down because of the budget," Recovery Church Pastor Dennis Ward said. "We hope to move in and fill some of the gaps they're going to leave."

Ward is a former meth addict, who is now six years clean. He holds a degree in theology and is pursuing his masters.

"The need is still there. no matter how you cut it, it's still there," Family Counseling Center Director Sherrie Crabb said. "Thank goodness for churches and other private organizations that are willing to step up."

The first service at the recovery church will be on March 6.

You can contact Pastor Ward at 618-364-2061

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.