Cape Girardeau city leaders exploring other options for new police station

Cape Girardeau city leaders say the new police station near Arena Park could be getting more than just a face lift before the department moves in.

Four architect firms have submitted proposals for the new police station. It's unclear whether they will build a new one or renovate the old one.

The city announced the department would move to the old military recruiting station across from Arena Park, last summer.

City leaders knew then it would need upgrades including adding a jail.

Blair say the department supports whatever is best for the city.

"My interest and the department’s interest is getting the most out of the $11 million dollars we have to do it,” Blair said. “We don’t need to waste money."

Mayor Harry Rediger says city council will get the final vote on which firm they'll hire.

He's staying within budget is priority number one.

There will be a meeting for public input on the plans presented to the city council.

The mayor anticipates that to take place sometime next month.

