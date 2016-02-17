Cape Girardeau city leaders exploring other options for new poli - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau city leaders exploring other options for new police station

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau city leaders say the new police station near Arena Park could be getting more than just a face lift before the department moves in.

Four architect firms have submitted proposals for the new police station. It's unclear whether they will build a new one or renovate the old one.

The city announced the department would move to the old military recruiting station across from Arena Park, last summer.

City leaders knew then it would need upgrades including adding a jail.

Blair say the department supports whatever is best for the city.

"My interest and the department’s interest is getting the most out of the $11 million dollars we have to do it,” Blair said. “We don’t need to waste money."

Mayor Harry Rediger says city council will get the final vote on which firm they'll hire.

He's staying within budget is priority number one.

There will be a meeting for public input on the plans presented to the city council.

The mayor anticipates that to take place sometime next month.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly