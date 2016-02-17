Free tax preparation workshops offered at WKCTC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Free tax preparation workshops offered at WKCTC

Tori Bowden, Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

West Kentucky Community and Technical College is hosting free self-assist tax preparation workshops on Fridays from 1-3 p.m. Workshops are held at the Emerging Technology Center, Room 112.

Volunteers, who are certified IRS facilitators, will provide basic assistance to taxpayers preparing 2015 taxes by teaching them how to use myfreetaxes.com. The website supports households with incomes less than $62,000. Visitors can file online for free at the workshop with the help of a facilitator, allowing taxpayers to save more of their return. The website is accessible at any time from any computer.

Anyone attending the workshop should bring:

  • a valid email address
  • Social Security Number or Taxpayer Identification (ITIN) for each family member and working adult
  • 1095-A if you receive a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplace
  • childcare provider name, address and tax ID if applicable
  • bank routing and account numbers for checking and savings account, if you qualify for refund via secure direct deposit
  • last year's tax return, if you have it
  • W2 form(s) and a valid ID. Driver's license number is required this year if you are a licensed driver to verify identity
  • self-employment and income interest earned (if applicable)
  • expenses (tuition, student loan interest, etc, if you paid out of pocket)
  • any statement mailed to you for tax purposes (SSA, 1099, etc.)

Volunteers are trained in handling basic returns only. To determine if you have a basic return, or for more information about the free tax workshops, contact Jennifer Etherton at (270) 534-3257 or jennifer.etherton@kctcs.edu.

The last day to file taxes is Monday, April 18.

