Malden's Nick Thompson breaks meet bench press record

Just because football season is over, doesn't mean Nick Thompson is done competing.

The Malden senior broke a bench press record on Wednesday during a weightlifting meet featuring Southeast Missouri's top high school weightlifters.

Thompson benched 390 pounds to the cheers of his coaches and his teammates.

"That feeling was great," Thompson said with a grin.

As fall approaches and Thompson prepares to start his freshman year as a football player at Southeast Missouri State, he knows that he has a lot of hard work ahead of him.

"People think I'm about to go off to college like I know I have a spot. I don't expect for a spot to be given to me," he said seriously. "It takes hard work to do anything great in life, regardless of what it is you want to do, you have to work hard. So I'm ready to go up to Cape, and work my butt off and earn me a spot. I don't want a spot given to me, I wanna earn it."

