New commemorative U.S. Mint coin sets to go on sale Feb. 22, 23 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New commemorative U.S. Mint coin sets to go on sale Feb. 22, 23

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: US Mint) (Source: US Mint)
(Source: US Mint) (Source: US Mint)
(KFVS) -

Coin collectors will soon have a new set of commemorative currency to collect.

The United States Mint will open sales for the 2016 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set - Shawnee National Forest on Feb. 22.

The set contains two uncirculated Shawnee National Forest quarters, one from the United States Mint at Philadelphia and one from the United States Mint at Denver, and one proof coin from the United States Mint at San Francisco. 

The coins are held in a durable plastic card with an image of the site.  A certificate of authenticity is printed on the back of the card. 

Sales will also open for the 2016 United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set on Feb. 23.

The five proof finish quarters in this year's set have reverse (tails side) designs honoring Shawnee National Forest (IL), Cumberland Gap National Historical Park (KY), Harpers Ferry National Historical Park (WV), Theodore Roosevelt National Park (ND), and Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) (SC). 

The heads side of each coin features John Flanagan's 1932 portrait of George Washington.

Both coin sets can be purchased at catalog.usmint.gov or through the United States Mint Product Enrollment Program.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly