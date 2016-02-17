New commemorative U.S. Mint coin sets to go on sale Feb. 22, 23

Coin collectors will soon have a new set of commemorative currency to collect.

The United States Mint will open sales for the 2016 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set - Shawnee National Forest on Feb. 22.

The set contains two uncirculated Shawnee National Forest quarters, one from the United States Mint at Philadelphia and one from the United States Mint at Denver, and one proof coin from the United States Mint at San Francisco.

The coins are held in a durable plastic card with an image of the site. A certificate of authenticity is printed on the back of the card.

Sales will also open for the 2016 United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set on Feb. 23.

The five proof finish quarters in this year's set have reverse (tails side) designs honoring Shawnee National Forest (IL), Cumberland Gap National Historical Park (KY), Harpers Ferry National Historical Park (WV), Theodore Roosevelt National Park (ND), and Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) (SC).

The heads side of each coin features John Flanagan's 1932 portrait of George Washington.

Both coin sets can be purchased at catalog.usmint.gov or through the United States Mint Product Enrollment Program.

