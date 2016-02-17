SIU Jazz Festival to feature notable guest artist - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU Jazz Festival to feature notable guest artist

Written by Brittany Harry, Content Specialist
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The annual SIU Jazz Festival is set to kick off again this year!

The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and is an educational and competitive event for junior high and high school musicians from the region.

It's also an opportunity for jazz lovers and newcomers to the genre to hear a highly anticipated performance from a very notable artist.

This year's guest artist is Charles McPherson, a saxophone virtuoso and jazz composer from Joplin, Missouri, before moving to Detroit at the age of 9.

His performance for the public will begin at 7 p.m. in the Shryrock Auditorium. Tickets are $5, though SIU students with a student I.D will be able to attend for free.

McPherson will also play with the SIU Studio Jazz Orchestra at 12:30 p.m. in Shryrock, and will also host a clinic there starting at 1 p.m. 

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

