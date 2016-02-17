Stolen vehicle found sinking in IL strip mines - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stolen vehicle found sinking in IL strip mines

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Travis Allen, deputies received a call reporting that a hunk of metal was sticking out of the water in the Belle Rive
strip mines Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Upon a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that it was a car which had been reported stolen the day before.

The vehicle was towed out of the water and authorities are searching it for any evidence.

Deputies are investigating and looking for the individual who stole the vehicle.

Authorities are asking anyone who has any information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (618)-244-8004.

