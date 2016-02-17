Cape Girardeau School District changes for the 2016-2017 school year

In a letter sent home to parents, the Cape Girardeau School district announced there will be a few changes to the 2016-2017 school year.

Students will be released early every Wednesday as opposed to the first Friday each month.

On Wednesdays, students will be released 45 minutes early and bus schedules will be adjusted accordingly.

Regular start and end times will remain the same for the rest of the days of the week.

School officials said that change will allow teachers to collaborate more and give them more time to talk about student data, assessments and interventions for students.

Christa Turner, the district’s Interim Director of Academic Services said they’re still making arrangements for needed after school programs for parents who can’t be with their kids on those days.

“Is there a need for some other kind of programming?," she asked. "And if there is a need, what that might look like. So, we are still in the planning stages and the developing stages of those conversations. We wanted to start early enough so that there was time to figure out some of those things."

Anyone with any questions regarding the changes are asked to call your child’s school principal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.