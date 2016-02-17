MO gets green light to go green - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO gets green light to go green

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Secretary of State Jason Kander announced on Wednesday, Feb. 17 an initiative petition relating to community solar facilities and a tax credit for clean energy resource projects met state standards for circulation.

The official ballot title for initiative petition 2016-208 reads:

Shall Missouri law be amended to:
•    allow electrical corporations, other entities, or individuals to own or operate community solar facilities that allow five or more customers of an electrical      corporation to use solar energy for a portion of their energy usage; and 
•    establish a tax credit, through June 2022, for costs and expenses for the installation of clean energy resource projects by taxpayers

State government revenue may decrease up to $76 million annually until June 30, 2022, with an approximate $640,000 net annual increase in operating costs.

Local government electric revenue may decrease $17 million annually. Other resulting economic activity will have an unknown impact on state and local governments.

The petition, which would amend Chapter 386 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, was submitted by Andy Zellers.

Before any statutory changes can be brought before Missouri voters in the November 2016 election, signatures must be obtained from registered voters equal to five percent of the total votes cast in the 2012 governor's election from six of the state's eight congressional districts.

Signatures on behalf of all initiative petitions for the 2016 ballot are due to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office by no later than 5 p.m. on May 8.

Before circulating petitions, state law requires that groups must first have the form of their petition approved by the Missouri Secretary of State and Attorney General.

The secretary of state then prepares a summary statement of no more than 100 words, at which time the state auditor prepares a fiscal impact statement, both of which are subject to the approval of the attorney general.

When both statements are approved, they become the official ballot title.

For more information about the Office the Missouri Secretary State, you can visit www.sos.mo.gov.

