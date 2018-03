Southeast pole vaulter, Christian Locke, was named OVC Field Athlete of the Week.

Locke, from New London, Mo., took first place in the pole vault with a height of 16'7.25" at the Purdue Fred Wilt Invitational.

This jump is the best in the OVC this year and 72nd nationally.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.