Cardinals pitchers, catchers report to FL for spring training

St. Louis Cardinals pitchers and catchers begun prepping for the 2016 season in Jupiter, Florida on Wednesday - with some showing up a few days earlier.

Manager Mike Matheny, fresh off his fourth playoff appearance in as many seasons, even showed up to oversee pitchers - like Adam Wainwright - going through the motions.

Players were required to report to the facilities in Jupiter on Wednesday at the latest, but many players have been in town for days already, for voluntary workouts.

New catcher Brayan Pena and Jaime Garcia were among a handful of players who arrived in town on Wednesday - even Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst is in town.

The organization's invite list includes 33 pitchers (12 as non-roster invitees) and eight catchers (five non-roster invitees). Off the list is Lance Lynn, who was sidelined this offseason with Tommy John surgery, leaving him out of order for the 2016 season.

After players undergo physicals, Matheny will run the workout on Thursday, which will include pitchers throwing side sessions off the mound - some for the first time since the end of last season.

Yadier Molina will be under strict limitations for the next few weeks while recovering from a pair of offseason procedures to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

For more information on Cardinals spring training happenings, click here.

