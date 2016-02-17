Human bones found in wooded area in Cairo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Human bones found in wooded area in Cairo

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

Cairo police say they're investigating a report of human bones found in Cairo, Illinois on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Police say a report was made on Wednesday afternoon by a woman who was walking her dog.

According to Cairo Police Chief John Bosecker, the woman found human bones in a wooded area on the levee on the Cairo side of the Mississippi River. The closest street location is 33rd street.

Bosecker said Cairo Police and ISP are currently investigating the scene.

Bosecker confirmed the bones were human and were scattered throughout the wooded area.

He said it is a possibility that it could be a person who went missing in that area a few years ago.

Police say they will use DNA to help determine who the person may be.

