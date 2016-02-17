Annual trail run offers challenging course on SIU campus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Annual trail run offers challenging course on SIU campus

Written by Kathy Sweeney, Anchor
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University is offering runners the chance to enjoy the beauty of its Touch of Nature Environmental Center as they compete in a challenging 5K race.

The fourth annual Rocky Ledges 5K Trail Run is set for April 23.

Runners of all ages are invited to participate in the race that will take them through the grounds of the center along Little Grassy Lake, about eight miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

All runners will receive awards, with top runners recognized in set age groups.

Registration for the race is $20 now, and $25 on race day.

You can find more information at www.rockyledges5k.siu.edu.

