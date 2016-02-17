Man sentenced to 3 years after hospital bomb threat

The Jackson State's Attorney announced on Wednesday, Feb. 17 that Gary B. McVey, 71, was sentenced to the Department of Corrections on a charge of disorderly conduct.

On October 8, 2013, employees of the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale reported a bomb threat to the Carbondale Police Department.

Staff indicated the defendant, Gary McVey, entered the Emergency Department of the hospital carrying a cardboard box. When the defendant sat the box down on a counter, he told the staff that he had a bomb in the box.

Officers quickly arrived and determined the box actually contained the defendant’s medication, not a bomb.

On April 9, 2014, a sentencing hearing was held where evidence and arguments of aggravation and mitigation were made.

During this sentencing hearing, McVey was sentenced to a period of probation.

On September 27, 2015, the defendant was again arrested by the Carbondale Police Department for an attempted theft from a vehicle parked on West College Street. On December 7, 2015, the defendant’s probation was revoked because of this new offense.

Another sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday.

Following this hearing, McVey was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will also have to serve a one year period of mandatory supervised release.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Bloodworth was responsible for the prosecution of the case.

