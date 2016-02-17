2 Elkville men sentenced to 4 years on burglary charge

The Jackson County State's Attorney says two Elkville men have been sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of residential burglary.

On May 20, 2015, a Dowell resident reported a burglary at her home on Union Hill Avenue. The victim reported an unknown individual(s) entered her home and stole a number of items, including a television, clothing and a handgun.

As officers began a preliminary their investigation, the Illinois State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Branden Lewis, 22, of Elkville. Dwight Wilmington, 23, of Elkville, was a passenger in Lewis’ vehicle.

During the traffic stop, a state trooper saw the grip of a pistol extending from the waistband of Wilmington’s pants. At that point, both men were taken into custody and it was confirmed that the pistol in Wilmington’s possession was the one stolen from the victim.

After being interviewed, both men confessed to committing the burglary. Lewis said he stole the television from the residence and Wilmington admitted to stealing the handgun.

A sentencing hearing was held on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Evidence of aggravation and mitigation were presented at the hearing.

After hearing the evidence, the court sentenced Lewis and Wilmington to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Both men will also have to serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release.

The court also recommended that both men participate in the Impact Incarceration Program within the Department of Corrections.

