Register now for adult coed soccer league

Looking for something to kick off your spring?

Register now with a team of at least 7 players for adult coed soccer league.

Games will be played at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex.

Registration forms are available online at:www.cityofcapegirardeau.org or you can pick up forms at the A.C. Brase Arena or the Osage Centre.

Team fee are $220 and the registration deadline will be February 19, 2016 , start date of matches will be March 6, 2016.

For more information about the league, contact Tessa Bollinger at (573)339-5736 ortbollinger@cityofcape.org.

Make check payable to the City of Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.