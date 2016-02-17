WANTED! Marion PD searching for suspects in retail theft, hit an - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED! Marion PD searching for suspects in retail theft, hit and run

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Marion Police Department) (Source: Marion Police Department)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying men suspected of being involved in a retail theft and hit-and-run incident.  

On January 25, 2016, a male suspect wearing a light-colored t-shirt committed a retail theft inside of a Huck’s at 2612 W. DeYoung in Marion, Ill. 

The suspect went out to a dark colored Saturn, scene in the above video, and entered the driver’s seat. 

The suspect backed into the vehicle sitting at the pumps, then left the parking lot.

It was reported the first three numbers of the license plate were “H50”. 

The photograph of the second male with the tattoos was the passenger of the vehicle.

Please contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124 with any information in regards to this case.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

