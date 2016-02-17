WANTED! Marion PD searching for suspects in retail theft, hit and run

The Marion Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying men suspected of being involved in a retail theft and hit-and-run incident.

On January 25, 2016, a male suspect wearing a light-colored t-shirt committed a retail theft inside of a Huck’s at 2612 W. DeYoung in Marion, Ill.

The suspect went out to a dark colored Saturn, scene in the above video, and entered the driver’s seat.

The suspect backed into the vehicle sitting at the pumps, then left the parking lot.

It was reported the first three numbers of the license plate were “H50”.

The photograph of the second male with the tattoos was the passenger of the vehicle.

Please contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124 with any information in regards to this case.

