Gas leak closes Hwy. 149 in Royalton

Traffic along State Highway 149 has been restricted in Royalton after a gas leak.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the closure is between Walnut Rd. and Elkville Blacktop.

The Franklin County EMA says the closure will only be temporary, but no word yet on when it will reopen.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area so crews can work safely.

