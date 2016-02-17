Man injured in single-car crash in Jackson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man injured in single-car crash in Jackson Co., IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A man was injured Tuesday after he allegedly ran his car off a road in Jackson County, Illinois. 

Jackson County officials responded to a single-car injury crash at Route 151 and Bass Road at around 3:49 p.m on Tuesday.

Jackson County 911 officials say they received a call about a vehicle running off the road and traveled down an embankment, coming to a rest in a ravine.

The driver was reportedly also not alert, and still in the vehicle.

First responders from the Ava Fire Department went to the scene, along with paramedics.

The driver was removed the vehicle and taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which weren't life threatening.

The victim told officials that he veered to miss a vehicle backing out of a driveway onto 151.

Route 151 was restricted to one lane while his car was removed from the scene.

