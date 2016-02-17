Fruitland man accused of attempted armed robbery at convenience store

A Missouri man is in custody after an attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Fruitland, Missouri on Tuesday, Feb.16.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were dispatched to the Amerimart on Highway 61 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday after an employee called to report the robbery.

The employee told the sheriff's office a white male entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money.

The clerk refused to hand over any money and locked herself in a separate room to call 911.

The suspect was gone before deputies got to the convenience store.

However, investigators later located the suspect in Fruitland and identified him as William Driskell, 20, of Fruitland, and took him into custody.

Driskell has been charged with attempted robbery (a class B felony).

He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

Bond has been at $20,000.

