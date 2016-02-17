Oil spill restricts SB traffic on Purchase Parkway in Graves Co.

Southbound traffic is restricted to one lane on the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway in Graves County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an oil spill caused a car to spin out of control, and hit a guardrail.

The oil spill is located on southbound lanes near at 25 mile marker on the Purchase Parkway Overpass that crosses over US 45.

Transportation Cabinet crews are working to remove the oil from the roadway.

The lane closure is expected to last about an hour.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution in this area.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.