$1.5 Billion power ball jackpot sets new proceeds record to education

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Thanks to the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Jan. 13, the Missouri Lottery’s February proceeds transfer to public education has set a new record with $42.1 Million transferred.

The previous record was just over $30 Million set in April 2012.

“Not only was the record jackpot run a lot of fun, giving players a chance to do some serious dreaming, but it was also very beneficial for Missouri public education,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “It wasn’t just Powerball sales that pushed sales and proceeds so high; we also had strong Scratchers sales, due in part to the holiday games and promotion, and more traffic in retail locations. Altogether, they created enormous sales and proceeds.”

Reardon said many players also benefited from the jackpot run, including one $1 million Powerball prize one by eight U.S. Postal Service employees in St. Louis and 34 prizes worth $50,000 sold to players across Missouri.

