This week in music: 1990

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's turn back the clock and revisit the year 1990.

One of he biggest stories of the year was South Africa freeing Nelson Mandela after 27 and a half years in prison.

In this country, people were buying movie tickets to see "Home Alone," "Ghost" and "Dances with Wolves."

On TV,  people were watching "Cheers," "60 Minutes" and "Roseanne."

As for music, these were the songs topping Billboard's Hot 100 this week 26 years ago.

At number five was Aerosmith with "Janie's Got a Gun." Steven Tyler wrote the song after reading a magazine article dealing with gunshot victims.

The Swedish duo Roxette held down the number four spot with "Dangerous."

Janet Jackson had yet another big hit from her album Rhythm Nation 1814 album. "Escapade" was holding down the number three position.

The girl group Seduction was at number two with "Two to Make it Right."

And in the top spot was Paula Abdul in a duet with "The Wild Pair." You remember the video from "Opposites Attract." It featured Abdul dancing with a cartoon cat.

That was the week in music: 1990.

