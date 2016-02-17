Celebrity birthdays: February 18, 2016

This morning's birthday list takes us back to the 1980s.

She's an actress whose movies include "16 Candles," "The Breakfast Club" and "Pretty in Pink." Molly Ringwald is 48 today.

She had a string of hits in the early '80s including "Angel of the Morning," "Queen of Hearts" and "Love's Been a Little Bit Hard on Me." Juice Newton is 64 today.

He's an actor who made a big comeback in the late 1980s when he co-starred with Kirstie Alley in "Look Who's Talking." But you probably know him from his work in the 1970s in the movies "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease." John Travolta is 62 today.

She's the hostess and puzzle-board turner who has appeared on "Wheel of Fortune" since 1982. Vanna White is 59 today.

He's a founding member of the rock band Styx. He sang lead vocals, played keyboard and wrote some of their biggest hits including: "Babe," "Come Sail Away" and "Mr Roboto." Dennis DeYoung is 69 today.

She's an artist, musician and activist who married John Lennon in 1969. Yoko Ono is 83 today.

