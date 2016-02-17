Celebrity birthdays: February 18, 2016 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Celebrity birthdays: February 18, 2016

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

This morning's birthday list takes us back to the 1980s.

She's an actress whose movies include "16 Candles," "The Breakfast Club" and "Pretty in Pink." Molly Ringwald is 48 today.

She had a string of hits in the early '80s including "Angel of the Morning," "Queen of Hearts" and "Love's Been a Little Bit Hard on Me." Juice Newton is 64 today.

He's an actor who made a big comeback in the late 1980s when he co-starred with Kirstie Alley in "Look Who's Talking." But you probably know him from his work in the 1970s in the movies "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease." John Travolta is 62 today.

She's the hostess and puzzle-board turner who has appeared on "Wheel of Fortune" since 1982. Vanna White is 59 today.

He's a founding member of the rock band Styx. He sang lead vocals, played keyboard and wrote some of their biggest hits including: "Babe," "Come Sail Away" and "Mr Roboto." Dennis DeYoung is 69 today.

She's an artist, musician and activist who married John Lennon in 1969. Yoko Ono is 83 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly