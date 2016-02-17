Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at salvage yard in West Frankfo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at salvage yard in West Frankfort

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

Multiple crews battled a business fire on Hwy. 149 in West Frankfort.

The fire broke out at Joe's Towing and Salvage around 3:58 a.m. on Wednesday.

When firefighters got on scene, the main building was engulfed in flames.

While no one was injured, fire crews say one building is a complete loss.

The fire escalated to a second alarm when a partial collapse of the building threatened to spread fire to a neighboring structure.

Nearly thirty firefighters worked for about three hours to extinguish the blaze.

"Since it's such a big building, you know we only have so many men here," West Frankfort Fire Chief, Jody Allen said. "So we got several departments to assist us."

According to firefighters, only one hydrant was available since the fire started near the edge of city limits.

"Outside of our city limits, we only have so many hydrants and they're easily several miles apart. We're lucky here we did have one close by, the second one that we used was several miles away," Allen said.

More crews were called in to help get water to the building.

As of 5:30 a.m. the fire was contained.

The Office of the State Fire Marshall Arson Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

State Highway 149 between Weeks Road and Winery Road was closed while firefighters worked, but has now reopened.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly