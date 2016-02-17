Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at salvage yard in West Frankfort

Multiple crews battled a business fire on Hwy. 149 in West Frankfort.

The fire broke out at Joe's Towing and Salvage around 3:58 a.m. on Wednesday.

When firefighters got on scene, the main building was engulfed in flames.

While no one was injured, fire crews say one building is a complete loss.

The fire escalated to a second alarm when a partial collapse of the building threatened to spread fire to a neighboring structure.

Nearly thirty firefighters worked for about three hours to extinguish the blaze.

"Since it's such a big building, you know we only have so many men here," West Frankfort Fire Chief, Jody Allen said. "So we got several departments to assist us."

According to firefighters, only one hydrant was available since the fire started near the edge of city limits.

"Outside of our city limits, we only have so many hydrants and they're easily several miles apart. We're lucky here we did have one close by, the second one that we used was several miles away," Allen said.

More crews were called in to help get water to the building.

As of 5:30 a.m. the fire was contained.

The Office of the State Fire Marshall Arson Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

State Highway 149 between Weeks Road and Winery Road was closed while firefighters worked, but has now reopened.

