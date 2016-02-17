FIRST ALERT: Dreary morning to give way to partly cloudy day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Dreary morning to give way to partly cloudy day

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

On Wednesday the Heartland will wake up wet and dreary with temperatures right around freezing. We will see more fog this morning, but not as thick or pervasive as the last two days. The clouds won’t go far, with only a few peeks of the sun, and temps will stay in the 40s.

Making Headlines:

Ferocious response: A federal magistrate ordered Apple to help the FBI hack into an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he will resist the order because of its implications beyond the legal case.

Spending plan: Gov. Bruce Rauner is set to deliver his annual budget address to state lawmakers as Illinois enters its eighth month without a spending plan for the current year.

Under investigation: Fire officials say a man is in critical condition after being rescued from a fire at his duplex in Arnold. When fire crews got on scene they saw heavy smoke at the home and found the man unconscious on the floor inside.

Continuing turmoilUniversity of Missouri leaders are set to speak with state lawmakers following criticism from the Legislature over recent turmoil on the Columbia campus. The goal will be to figure how concerns at the university will be addressed.

Oversight regulations: A Missouri Senate committee will consider more oversight of gun owners today. Proposed legislation would require the firearm owner to report if his or her firearm goes missing or is stolen.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

