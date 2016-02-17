FIRST ALERT: Dreary morning to give way to partly cloudy day

It is Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

On Wednesday the Heartland will wake up wet and dreary with temperatures right around freezing. We will see more fog this morning, but not as thick or pervasive as the last two days. The clouds won’t go far, with only a few peeks of the sun, and temps will stay in the 40s.

Several schools remain closed across the Heartland today. Here is a full list.

Making Headlines:

Ferocious response: A federal magistrate ordered Apple to help the FBI hack into an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he will resist the order because of its implications beyond the legal case.

Spending plan: Gov. Bruce Rauner is set to deliver his annual budget address to state lawmakers as Illinois enters its eighth month without a spending plan for the current year.

Under investigation: Fire officials say a man is in critical condition after being rescued from a fire at his duplex in Arnold. When fire crews got on scene they saw heavy smoke at the home and found the man unconscious on the floor inside.

Continuing turmoil: University of Missouri leaders are set to speak with state lawmakers following criticism from the Legislature over recent turmoil on the Columbia campus. The goal will be to figure how concerns at the university will be addressed.

Oversight regulations: A Missouri Senate committee will consider more oversight of gun owners today. Proposed legislation would require the firearm owner to report if his or her firearm goes missing or is stolen.

