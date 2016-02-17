Bill could require Missourians to report lost, stolen firearms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bill could require Missourians to report lost, stolen firearms

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycome News Network) (Source: Raycome News Network)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

If a proposed bill is made into law, Missouri gun owners would have to report if their firearm has been lost or stolen.

On Wednesday, a Senate committee will consider the legislation that would require the firearm owner to report that his or her firearm is missing or stolen to any local law enforcement agency or sheriff’s office “within seventy-two hours of discovering the loss or theft."

After the report is made, the bill requires authorities to enter the make, model, and serial number into the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System.

This would allow for law enforcement to cross-check firearms that are found by officers in the field.

Under the proposed legislation, any gun found that isn't in the system “may be considered as evidence that the last recorded owner of the firearm violated this section.”

According to the bill, failure to make the report would result in the owner receiving an infraction and a fine.

The Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety Committee will consider this as an amendment to the current Missouri Revised Statutes Chapter 571 on weapons offenses.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly