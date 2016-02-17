Shattenkirk's OT goal puts Blues past Stars 2-1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shattenkirk's OT goal puts Blues past Stars 2-1

By R.B. FALLSTROM
AP Sports Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power-play goal at 1:11 of overtime and Brian Elliott had another strong game in net for the St. Louis Blues, who ended the Dallas Stars' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Tuesday night.

Jaden Schwartz got the other goal for the Blues on a fluke when a dump-in bounced off referee Kelly Sutherland's ankle at 12 seconds of the second period. The Blues have won five of six against the Central Division-leading Stars, who won in overtime at Nashville on Monday.

Elliott made his 15th consecutive start, a career high, and had 17 saves. The Stars were held to a season-low for shots.

Mattias Janmark tied it late in regulation for Dallas. Janmark has scored in three straight games including the game-winner in overtime Monday.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

