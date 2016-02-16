Sheriff: Owner of Mississippi Co. mystery boat found

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Department is looking for the owner of a mystery boat that showed up in a farm field near Moore's Landing.

Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore says the search is over for the owner of a boat found abandoned in a field near Moore's Landing.

Moore said the owner, who did not wish to be identified, and his dog are safe

The pair left the 40 ft. house boat in a farmer's field after it became stuck when water from the New Year Flood receded.

The owner, originally from Kentucky, is working with his insurance company on covering the cost of damage the boat sustained from being beached as well as recovering the craft, according to Moore.

Moore said the owner is hoping the water will come back up in the spring which would allow him to float the boat back on the river.

The boat's captain put in around the St. Louis area and followed the river down. High water and barge traffic forced the owner to find calmer water. He took refuge near the bank, in the field where the boat currently sits, Moore said.

The owner only has a 3 HP motor, which he uses to navigate the river.

Hurst, Ill. marine dealer Bill Gottschalk said based on the photos, the boat has been well taken care of.

"It looks like it's been maintained," he said. “You can tell by the paint job on there."

Gottschalk said it is a house boat. Based on the style, he said, it could have been built in the '60s or '70s.

"The boat itself looks like it could be homemade, so there actually probably wouldn't be a serial number engraved like it was made from a factory boat.”

Moore said it was someone's home during the New Year Flood.

To get it out, Gottschalk said could be costly.

"To recover that one, I'm going to say between 4 and 5 thousand dollars."

Or Gottschalk said flood waters brought it in and a heavy spring rain could take it out.

"That's what I'd hope for,” he said.

