University projects bill passes KY House, heads to Senate

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

A bill that would allow state college and university building projects to proceed without state budget authorization is on its way to the Kentucky Senate.

House Bill 265 would allow state postsecondary capital projects funded with restricted funds, agency funds, federal funds or private funds to be exempt from the state budget process as long as the projects are approved by the college's or university's governing board and the Council on Postsecondary Education and presented to the state legislative Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee.

All of the project costs would be the responsibility of the college or university, not the state.

The House amended the bill to require state college or universities to have a debt policy in place before issuing debt not authorized in the state budget. It would require the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee to determine whether the institution can support the project on its own.

According to Rep. Brad Montell, who sponsored the amendment, the committee would then either approve the project or request more information, which could delay approval.

HB 265 passed the House on Tuesday, February 16 by a vote of 93-0 and now goes to the Senate for consideration.

