Carbondale man accused of driving recklessly, DUI - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale man accused of driving recklessly, DUI

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
George Beck (Source: Carbondale PD) George Beck (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale, Illinois man is accused of driving recklessly and hitting a sign pole on Saturday, February 13.

George Beck, 19, was charged with driving while under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the area of East Walnut Street near North Giant City Road for a report of a vehicle being driven recklessly that had hit a sign post.

Police say they found the vehicle in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue and pulled it over.

The driver was identified as George Beck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly