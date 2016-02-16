Carbondale man accused of driving recklessly, DUI

A Carbondale, Illinois man is accused of driving recklessly and hitting a sign pole on Saturday, February 13.

George Beck, 19, was charged with driving while under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the area of East Walnut Street near North Giant City Road for a report of a vehicle being driven recklessly that had hit a sign post.

Police say they found the vehicle in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue and pulled it over.

The driver was identified as George Beck.

The investigation is ongoing.

