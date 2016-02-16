Officers attend 'Below 100' program

Approximately 40 officers attended the program Below 100.

The program is an initiative to reduce police line of duty deaths to fewer than 100.

Officers from Paducah Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff Department, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement, Colombia City Police (Tennessee) and the Henderson Police Department attended the program.

