OSHA investigates death of worker at Warrensburg, MO foundry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

OSHA investigates death of worker at Warrensburg, MO foundry

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Kansas City Office reports it has opened an investigation into the death of a maintenance worker at Stahl Specialty Company in Warrensburg, Missouri on Monday, Feb. 15.

Initial reports indicate the worker was troubleshooting a machine when it engaged and hit him, causing fatal injuries.

OSHA is investigating to determine if the machine in question was locked out to prevent operation at the time of the injury.

“We offer our condolences to the family on this tragic, preventable death,” Barbara Theriot, OSHA’s Area Director in Kansas City, said. “Each year hundreds of workers are injured by machinery because safety procedures are not implemented.”

OSHA will conduct a thorough investigation, which will include gathering evidence, interviewing employees and reviewing relevant company records and documents. OSHA could possibly issue citations and penalties if the agency finds violations of OSHA standards or law.

The company also operates a foundry in Kingsville, Missouri, where it is based.

OSHA has conducted five inspections at the Warrensburg facility and five at the Kingsville facility since 2007.

In January 2016, the company was cited for one serious violation after a worker suffered an amputation injury at the Warrensburg foundry in November 2015.

For information on the OSHA inspection process see: http://www.osha.gov/OshDoc/data_General_Facts/factsheet-inspections.pdf

To ask questions, obtain compliance assistance, file a complaint or report workplace hospitalizations, fatalities or situations posing imminent danger to workers, the public should call OSHA’s toll-free hotline at 800-321-OSHA (6742), or the agency’s Kansas City Area Office at 816.502.0327.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly