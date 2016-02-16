OSHA investigates death of worker at Warrensburg, MO foundry

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Kansas City Office reports it has opened an investigation into the death of a maintenance worker at Stahl Specialty Company in Warrensburg, Missouri on Monday, Feb. 15.

Initial reports indicate the worker was troubleshooting a machine when it engaged and hit him, causing fatal injuries.

OSHA is investigating to determine if the machine in question was locked out to prevent operation at the time of the injury.

“We offer our condolences to the family on this tragic, preventable death,” Barbara Theriot, OSHA’s Area Director in Kansas City, said. “Each year hundreds of workers are injured by machinery because safety procedures are not implemented.”

OSHA will conduct a thorough investigation, which will include gathering evidence, interviewing employees and reviewing relevant company records and documents. OSHA could possibly issue citations and penalties if the agency finds violations of OSHA standards or law.

The company also operates a foundry in Kingsville, Missouri, where it is based.

OSHA has conducted five inspections at the Warrensburg facility and five at the Kingsville facility since 2007.

In January 2016, the company was cited for one serious violation after a worker suffered an amputation injury at the Warrensburg foundry in November 2015.

For information on the OSHA inspection process see: http://www.osha.gov/OshDoc/data_General_Facts/factsheet-inspections.pdf

To ask questions, obtain compliance assistance, file a complaint or report workplace hospitalizations, fatalities or situations posing imminent danger to workers, the public should call OSHA’s toll-free hotline at 800-321-OSHA (6742), or the agency’s Kansas City Area Office at 816.502.0327.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.