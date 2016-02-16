Man pleads guilty to 2010 murder of 15-year-old boy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man pleads guilty to 2010 murder of 15-year-old boy

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager

Marventi Palmer (Source: KFVS) Marventi Palmer (Source: KFVS)
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, February 16 to the 2010 murder of a 15-year-old boy.

Marventi Palmer pleaded guilty to second degree murder. He was sentenced to 10 years.

Palmer is currently serving 20 years for an unrelated drug offense. After those 20 years, he will start serving the 10 year sentence for murder.

He was charged in 2014 in the shooting and killing of Deon Feggins, who was found on the road next to his bicycle in August 2010 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

