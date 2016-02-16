Disaster Recovery Centers opens in Ste. Genevieve, MO

FEMA announced that a Disaster Recovery Center opened in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16.

The center is located at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center. It is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday. Feb. 20.

According to FEMA officials, the center is a mobile unit and it will move to a new location after Saturday.

