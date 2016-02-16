Jackson Co. deputies, fire crews respond to farm-house fire

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a two-story farm house on fire at the intersection of Keller Highway on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Deputies arrived on the scene a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday and noticed large amounts of smoke and fire coming from the farm house.

Fire units from Ava and the Campbell Hill Fire Department arrived at the scene. Because of the remote location of the farm house, additional fire crews were requested by authorities from Gorham, Willisville, MPS and Chester, mainly for extra man power.

An ambulance from the Jackson County Ambulance Department was also on scene as a precaution, but the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire and no other injuries have been reported.

Deputies were also assisted by Ava police for traffic control.

The farm house was deemed to be a total loss and there has been no determination of what caused the fire as of yet.

We will provide more details as they become available

