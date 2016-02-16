Jackson Co. deputies, fire crews respond to farm-house fire

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a two-story farm house on fire at the intersection of Keller Highway on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Deputies arrived on the scene a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday and noticed large amounts of smoke and fire coming from the farm house.
Fire units from Ava and the Campbell Hill Fire Department arrived at the scene. Because of the remote location of the farm house, additional fire crews were requested by authorities from Gorham, Willisville, MPS and Chester, mainly for extra man power.
An ambulance from the Jackson County Ambulance Department was also on scene as a precaution, but the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire and no other injuries have been reported.
Deputies were also assisted by Ava police for traffic control.
The farm house was deemed to be a total loss and there has been no determination of what caused the fire as of yet.
We will provide more details as they become available
Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:46:35 GMT
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:34 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:34:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Ma...
A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded.
A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:15:57 GMT
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:25 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:25:07 GMT
(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). A law enforcement officer runs on Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas, moments after an explosion on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Emergency teams were responding Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Texas' ...
Authorities face promise of valuable new leads as they pursue a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital.
Authorities face promise of valuable new leads as they pursue a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:24:47 GMT
(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.
Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:04:25 GMT
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:04 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:04:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE- In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, a judge agreed to let five additional Cosby accusers ...
Bill Cosby's lawyers want t-shirts, buttons and other slogan-filled items banned from his upcoming sexual assault retrial after some accusers were seen with them in the audience at his first trial.
Bill Cosby's lawyers want t-shirts, buttons and other slogan-filled items banned from his upcoming sexual assault retrial after some accusers were seen with them in the audience at his first trial.
Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:34:18 GMT
Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:37:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...
The deadly collision between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian near Phoenix is bringing calls for tougher self-driving regulations, but advocates for a hands-off approach say big changes aren't needed.
The deadly collision between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian near Phoenix is bringing calls for tougher self-driving regulations, but advocates for a hands-off approach say big changes aren't needed.
Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:15:41 GMT
Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:28:08 GMT
(Jeremy Weis Photography via AP). This undated photo provided by Jeremy Weis Photography, shows Russell Bucklew, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, March 20, 2018, for killing a former girlfriend's new boyfriend in 1996 in eastern Missouri. ...
A Missouri death row inmate whose life was spared by a last-minute stay of execution four years ago is asking the US Supreme Court for another reprieve, claiming the process of killing him could cause blood-filled...
A Missouri death row inmate whose life was spared by a last-minute stay of execution four years ago is asking the US Supreme Court for another reprieve, claiming the process of killing him could cause blood-filled tumors to burst inside his head.
Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:28:05 GMT
(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.