Kony Ealy to visit New Madrid, MO

For all the fanfare Missouri defensive end and New Madrid County Central alum Kony Ealy collects on the football field, nothing equals the affection he receives from his sister Cierra.

Decked out in Carolina blue, carrying signs and showing their pride, the entire student bodies of the middle school and high school came out to show support for their very own Kony Ealy, who will play in the Super Bowl with his team, the Carolina Panthers.

Before the Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy was playing in Super Bowl 50, he was a standout student athlete at New Madrid County Central High School.

If you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday night, you couldn't help but notice former New Madrid County Central Eagle Kony Ealy making his presence known with several big plays.

Ealy's signed jersey in his old high school. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)

The hometown star and Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy will be in New Madrid, Missouri on Saturday, February 20.

Ealy will be at the Knights of Columbus in New Madrid, Mo. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an autograph signing and fan appreciation.

Ealy also made an appearance at Sikeston High school Tuesday night to watch his former high school NMCC play Sikeston in basketball. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 76-52.

He played with the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, making several big plays.

