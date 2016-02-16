Kony Ealy to visit New Madrid, MO

If you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday night, you couldn't help but notice former New Madrid County Central Eagle Kony Ealy making his presence known with several big plays.
Before the Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy was playing in Super Bowl 50, he was a standout student athlete at New Madrid County Central High School.
Decked out in Carolina blue, carrying signs and showing their pride, the entire student bodies of the middle school and high school came out to show support for their very own Kony Ealy, who will play in the Super Bowl with his team, the Carolina Panthers.
For all the fanfare Missouri defensive end and New Madrid County Central alum Kony Ealy collects on the football field, nothing equals the affection he receives from his sister Cierra.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday.
The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.
There's a new football league in town...again. Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
