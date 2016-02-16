Kony Ealy to visit New Madrid, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kony Ealy to visit New Madrid, MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

The hometown star and Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy will be in New Madrid, Missouri on Saturday, February 20.

Ealy will be at the Knights of Columbus in New Madrid, Mo. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an autograph signing and fan appreciation.

Ealy also made an appearance at Sikeston High school Tuesday night  to watch his former high school NMCC play Sikeston in basketball. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 76-52.

He played with the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, making several big plays.

