First Alert: Snow moves across Heartland

Big, fluffy snowflakes were seen in parts of the Heartland on Tuesday, February 16.

Mid level cold air has moved about 100 miles farther southwest than was shown last night.

This has caused mostly snow to develop 75 miles either side of the Mississippi River.

Areas seeing rain now may see it change over to snow.

Temperatures are at or above freezing so roads are mainly wet to slushy with a few slick spots developing on untreated roads.

A few areas could see more than an inch mainly on grassy surfaces.

In Cape Girardeau, we have seen moderate to heavy snow, but very little accumulation over the past hour. This snow should taper off as the upper low moves south of the area around 5 p.m.

